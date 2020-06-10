Days after CrossFit’s founder Greg Glassman sent a controversial tweet and reportedly said that the company is “not mourning George Floyd,” Glassman has stepped down.

Reebok and other brands severed ties with CrossFit Monday, after Glassman’s controversial tweet. Replying to a public health organization’s post that racism and discrimination are public health issues that demand an urgent response, Glassman had tweeted “It’s FLOYD-19.”

His departure from CrossFit happened Tuesday night hours after BuzzFeed reported that Glassman had told affiliated gyms that the company “is not mourning George Floyd.”

Glassman apologized for his initial controversial tweet but the backlash was swift. Reebok said Monday that it would not be renewing its multiyear partnership with CrossFit later this year. The strength and conditioning program is known to have a loyal community. Reebok and CrossFit had been in talks regarding a new agreement, but “in light of recent events we have made the decision to end our partnership with CrossFit HQ,” Reebok said in a statement issued Monday.

CrossFit’s Dave Castro is taking on Glassman’s former role as chief executive officer.

In a statement posted on CrossFit’s site, Glassman said he has decided “to retire.” The executive said, “On Saturday, I created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally hurt many of its members. Since I founded CrossFit 20 years ago, it has become the world’s largest network of gyms. All are aligned in offering an elegant solution to the vexing problem of chronic disease. Creating CrossFit and supporting its affiliates and legions of professional trainers has been a labor of love.”

Glassman continued, “Those who know me know that my sole issue is the chronic disease epidemic. I know that CrossFit is the solution to the epidemic and that CrossFit HQ and its staff serve as the stewards of CrossFit affiliates worldwide. I cannot let my behavior stay in the way of HQ’s or affiliates’ missions. They are too important to jeopardize.”