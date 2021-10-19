Ctzn Cosmetics Website Crashes After Viral TikTok Post

Ctzn Cosmetics saw a huge surge of interest in the brand Monday night due to a TikTok video that made its website crash.

The beauty brand’s website crashed after a viral TikTok from beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira, who posted a video where she reviews the Ctzn Cosmetics line of nude lipsticks. The video is a stitch of fellow beauty influencer Erin Dugan Jurchak’s original video raving about the products, which she refers to as the “perfect nude lip combo for every skin tone.”

Nogueira stitches the video to show herself trying her own nude lip combo, explaining that the Ctzn Cosmetics’ website has a quiz where you input your skin tone and eye color, as well as your color preferences, like a deep nude or light nude color. The quiz then notifies the customer on which shade lip liner and lipstick they should purchase.

“This is f–king genius,” Nogueira said. “It is so hard for people to find their perfect nude lipstick. It’s easy, I went online, I took the quiz and it gave me my perfect lip liner and lipstick. You can also say, ‘I like a lighter nude, I like a neutral nude, I like a deeper nude,’ and it pairs it based on that as well.”

According to Ctzn Cosmetics, sales on its website increased by 12,348.3 percent following Nogueira’s post, causing the website to crash. Despite the crash, the Ctzn Cosmetics website is back up and running as of Tuesday afternoon.

Nogueira is one of the biggest beauty influencers on TikTok with a follower count of 8.2 million. The 23-year-old influencer has grown in prominence for her funny demeanor and beauty tutorials that blend drug store and prestige products and take on various TikTok beauty challenges.

READ MORE HERE:

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands in 2021

NBA, ColourPop Team on Beauty Collaboration

EXCLUSIVE: Bretman Rock Teams With Curology on Campaign