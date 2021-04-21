Cult Gaia, the Los Angeles-based ready-to-wear, swimwear and accessories label known for its optimistic, resort fashions has this month expanded categorically with the launch of eyewear.

The launch includes three styles of statement acetate sunglasses — the Hera (a bold, rectangular frame), Katka (a retro, circular frame) and Meira (an oversized square frame) — in off-white, canary (orange) and seaspray (muted green) colorways. Additionally, the brand has debuted two detachable eyewear straps to accompany the eyewear; one, a sculptural white rattan orb style, the other, a silver Zinc alloy linked-chain.

“Statement-making sunglasses are a natural extension to the Cult Gaia brand, and our customer’s wardrobe — we spent a year and a half dreaming up the three silhouettes we launched with. Their names — Hera, Katka and Meira — have Green and Hebrew origins meaning “queen,” “pure” and “light,” all of which accurately describe the Gaia Goddess. Just like we’ve done with our shoes, bags, swim and ready-to-wear, we labored over this collection to ensure the result was equal parts utility and unique. It’s always important to us to give our customer something truly special,” Jasmin Larian, Cult Gaia founder and creative director, told WWD.

The collection is available on the brand’s e-commerce with eyewear from $228 to $279, eyewear straps from $68 to $78.