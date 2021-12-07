Curtain Bangs, Lip Blushing and Mullets Top Yelp’s Beauty Trends Forecast for 2022

Another year, another set of beauty trends to potentially try out.

According to a report by Yelp that looks at beauty search trends by users in the last year, up-and-coming treatments such as lip blushing and the curtain bangs hairstyle are looking to be some of the most popular trends for the coming year.

As with recent years, lip treatments continue to be popular, but instead of the typical lip filler, search interest in treatments such as the lip flip and lip blushing have increased to 107 percent and 130 percent, respectively.

The lip flip, reportedly popularized by users on TikTok, is a treatment in which Botox is used on the upper part of your top lip, causing the muscle to relax and flip outward, giving the appearance of more natural, fuller-looking lips.

Lip blushing, on the other hand, is a form of semipermanent makeup. It is a cosmetic tattoo for the lips to help enhance its natural color and definition.

Surprisingly, the mullet, a signature ‘70s hairstyle, is making a retro comeback, with Yelp searches for “mullet” up by 73 percent. Celebrities such as Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato, among many others, have turned to this hairstyle in the last year or so, with stars such as Lil Nas X and Doja Cat rocking the look on the red carpet.

It also seems curtain bangs, another disco-era favorite popularized by users on TikTok, aren’t leaving the trend forecast anytime soon, as searches for the hairstyle increased by 828 percent on Yelp. Celebrities who have had or currently have the hairstyle include Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Sienna Miller and Halle Berry.

Body-sculpting procedures such as traditional body contour and Emsculpt remain popular as searches increased up 35 percent and 24 percent, respectively.

Though they have never gone out of style, nail trends continue to spike, as searches for nail art, particularly intricate designs, are up 75 percent, while almond-shaped nails are looking to be a favorite in 2022, with search interest up 146 percent.

The same goes for facials, with searches for the glow facial treatment, which involves stimulating oxygenation and circulation through product and massage techniques, up by 66 percent.

Searches for platelet-rich fibrin injections are up 44 percent. The procedure is used to treat signs of aging on the face and scalp.

Other trends such as hair botox, which is similar to a strong hydrating mask, is growing in popularity as searches are up 22 percent. The procedure involves a deep-conditioning treatment that coats hair fibers with a filler, such as keratin. Finally, searches for buccal fat removal, which is a surgery to reduce the size of your cheeks, were up 16 percent.

READ MORE HERE:

New York Fashion Week’s Top Beauty Trends

NielsenIQ Talks Beauty Trends, Divulges Details of New Modern Shoppers

The Top Trending 2021 Beauty Holiday Gift Ideas, According to Google