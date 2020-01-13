You only have to glance at Instagram to know that innerwear as outerwear is an enduring trend, and celebrity-fronted lingerie lines like Fenty (Rihanna), Inamorata (Emily Ratajkowski) and Addition Elle (Ashley Graham) a growth market.

So Eurovet Americas, which produces Curve New York, and intimate apparel trade shows in Europe and Asia through Eurovet Body Fashion Network, is launching Curve Los Angeles Feb. 23 to 24 at the Westdrift Manhattan Beach Hotel.

The show bringing together brands, influencers and buyers in the intimate apparel industry highlights the growing importance of L.A. to the North American market, said chief executive officer Raphael Camp: “The West Coast intimate apparel market has been very dynamic in the last five years. In the sport bra category, the L.A. area is even the market growth leader. NPD, a market insights partner we work with, highlighted that over the last year, sports bras have grown four times as fast in the L.A. area than in the New York area. Overall in 2019 women’s bras (nonsport) in the West Coast region accounted for approximately 16 percent of the total U.S. dollar sales.”

Camp said the show’s focus will be to support small business owners. “Retail has become a tough business and a lot of store owners are not traveling anymore. That is why we decided to come to Los Angeles and build a business platform for brands and buyers to get together and make business. The educational component is going to be essential. We want to provide workshops on social media, in-store activations, merchandising, bra fitting, improving customer experiences…everything to facilitate the store owner’s business.”

Curve L.A. will have a salon-like feel with showrooms geared toward presenting L.A. as “the epicenter of lifestyle and celebrity driven fashion trends,” said Kirsten Griffin, director of visitor relations for Curve. “Innerwear as outerwear is now becoming mainstream on city streets, but proudly modeling intimate apparel has been a mainstay of celebrity social culture for many years and the industry support for this trend is reciprocal in nature.”

Griffin noted that vendors will include national and California intimate brands, including body-positive and sustainable brands, shapewear and “muscle-enhancing” garments, listing Aubade, Audelle, Chantelle, Passionata, Chantal Thomass, Charmos, Clo Intimo, Cosabella, Couturelle, Curvy Couture, Cupid Intimates, Derek Rose, Elila, Empreinte, Gossard, Hanro, Journelle, Kilo Brava, Leonisa, Louis Bracq, Maison Close, Montelle Intimates, Fleur ’T, Natori Intimates, Skarlett Blue, Pour Moi, Pretty Polly, Elomi, Freya, Fantaisie, Goddess, Pluto, Rya Collection, Samantha Chang, Verdiani, B.Tempt’d, and Wacoal as a sample of participants.