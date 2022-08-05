×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: August 5, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Moncler Accelerates Footwear Development

Beauty

The Ashton Kutcher, PepsiCo-backed Start-up Redefining Hydration Through Scent

Business

Khaite ‘Evaluating Investment Options,’ Looks to Next Stage

Curve Trade Show Heads to Montreal

The lingerie and swimwear show’s first stop in Canada coincides with Montreal Fashion Week.

Curve Montreal
Curve, the lingerie and swimwear trade show, heads to Montreal this fall. Courtesy Photo

Curve is heading to Montreal this fall. 

The lingerie and innerwear trade show will take place Sept. 18 and 19 at the Bonsecours Market in historic old Montreal. 

Curve Trade Show
The scene at a previous Curve trade show in New York. Courtesy Photo Charles Roussel

“We chose Montreal because it’s a hub in Canada and it’s an interesting market,” said Raphael Camp, chief executive officer of Eurovet Americas, which is part of the Comexposium Group, the company that produces the Curve shows. “And it’s a new show, so we’ve spent a lot of time recruiting new brands to come to the show.”

Curve trade show
Buyers and sellers at a previous Curve trade show. Courtesy Photo Charles Roussel

Curve Montreal — which will coincide with Montreal Fashion Week Sept. 19 to 25  will include lingerie and swimwear brands. Camp said there’s also a possibility of activewear being added to the assortment. 

“But it’s not really about the category. The show is about the market,” said Marion Pradier Sentucq, marketing director at Comexposium U.S. “And Montreal is becoming a very good place for fashion and lingerie and they have a very good manufacturing community there. And they also have amazing stores. So it’s a huge market.

Related Galleries

“And the government is really hoping to build the fashion district and to attract international buyers and international brands to come to Canada,” she added.  

Pradier Sentucq said plans for Curve Montreal began pre-pandemic, but were put on hold because of the sudden halt in travel. Depending on the success of the first Curve Canadian show, she said subsequent shows could take place in Toronto or Vancouver, B.C. 

We don’t really know yet,” Pradier Sentucq said. “But it’s very exciting for us to bring Curve to all of the Americas. After Canada maybe [we’ll bring the show] to the South American markets, maybe Mexico. There’s a huge untapped market there as well.”

Curve, which was most recently in New York City’s Spring Studios from July 31 to Aug. 2, also makes stops in Paris and Los Angeles. 

“All of the buyers from Canada are very excited that we are bringing the show to them, because many of them stopped coming to the U.S,” Pradier Sentucq said. “It was too expensive and it was hard for them to hire enough staff [to work in their stores] when they come to the shows in the U.S. So for us to bring the show to Canada is us giving them a gift.”

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

Hot Summer Bags

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Curve Trade Show Makes Its Way

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad