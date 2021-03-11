Curve is making its real-life comeback.

The intimate apparel and swimwear trade show has revealed plans for its next in-person event. The exact location has yet to be determined, but Raphael Camp, chief executive officer of Eurovet Americas, the company that hosts Curve, said it will take place somewhere in New York City between Aug. 1 and 3.

“We feel confident that we will organize an amazing Curve show in a new venue where both buyers and brands will feel safe and happy to meet again in person and do business,” Camp told WWD.

Curve produces trade shows in Paris, Montreal, Los Angeles and some parts of China, in addition to shows at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan twice a year. The last two in-person New York shows (in September 2020 and February 2021) were canceled in response to coronavirus concerns.

In lieu of the live events, Curve launched Curve Connect, a virtual lingerie trade show. The digital platform showcases an array of innerwear and swimwear brands and enables retailers and buyers alike to continue networking, schedule virtual one-on-one meetings, view new collections online and listen to panel discussions.

In the post-pandemic world, as trade shows evolve into a combination of live and digital events, Camp said Curve Connect users will still be able to access the digital tools.

“People are going to use our online platform to prepare for in-person trade shows, to reach out to people, connect with them and set up [live] meetings before attending an event,” he said. Users can also access past webinars and continue to view collections before leaving home.

“I see Curve Connect as a complementary tool,” Camp said. “And we will certainly follow all New York City safety guidelines when planning our next in-person event in August.”

That includes deep cleaning, face masks, temperature checks and physical-distancing requirements on site.

Curve is just one of many trade shows in the fashion industry to begin announcing in-person events as vaccines rollout nationwide.

In addition to a number of digital events, Informa Markets Fashion — which produces trade events such as MAGIC, Coterie, Project, MICAM Americas and Sourcing at MAGIC — hosted a limited-capacity “MAGIC Pop Up Orlando” in February.

In August, MAGIC Las Vegas will hold a three-day, in-person show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The following month, the Coterie show is scheduled to run in New York’s Javits Center.