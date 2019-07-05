ITALIAN PARTNER: Custo Barcelona, the Spanish fashion brand established in 1996 by Custo Dalmau, has signed a multi-year licensing agreement with Italian manufacturing company Velmar for the production and worldwide distribution of the brand’s collections.

While Barcelona-based Dalmau will remain creative director of the label, the fashion house’s headquarters will be moved to Rimini, where Velmar is located. Founded in 1983, Velmar in 2001 passed under the control of the Aeffe Group, the parent company of Alberta Ferretti and Moschino.

“The creativity of the Dalmau brothers has anticipated lots of trends, always keeping his authentic and original feature during these years,” said Velmar general manager Luca Gori. “The union of these characteristics with Velmar’s ability to interpret and translate the strong identity of the fashion house, along with productive and distributive experience, creates a good basis for a project of global development”.

The first fruits of the collaboration between the two companies will be unveiled at New York Fashion Week in September, where Custo Barcelona will debut a capsule collection for spring 2020.

According to Dalmau, the licensing agreement will help boost the brand’s business globally, with a focus on the United States, Europe and China. The expansion strategy includes the reinforcement of Custo Barcelona’s online business, as well as investments in retail and wholesale projects.

Velmar also produces the underwear and swimwear collection of Moschino.