A Closer Look at Cynthia Erivo’s 2021 Emmys Dress

Cynthia Erivo has arrived at the 2021 Emmys.

The actress made her appearance at the awards show’s red carpet in a white leather Louis Vuitton gown, featuring a thin white waist belt and hand-embroidered with blue-green, royal blue and white feathers at the bottom.

According to a statement by the French fashion house, her dress has more than 1,800 feathers and took a total of 315 hours to hand-embroider. The actress was styled by Jason Bolden.

Erivo also wore a diamond choker by Roberto Coin, which includes more than 58 carats of baguette diamonds, and is valued at an estimated $580,000. Her earrings were baguette diamonds also by the Italian jewelry brand, valued at $8,880.

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 73rd Emmy Awards at the JW Marriott on Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP

Erivo is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for her role as Aretha Franklin in the biopic “Genius: Aretha,” the third season in National Geographic’s “Genius” anthology series. This marks the singer-actress’ first Emmy nomination.

Last week, Erivo wore a custom, all-white two-piece set by Moschino for the Met Gala. She was also seen wearing an array of diamond jewelry from Roberto Coin’s Animalier collection, including the jeweler’s Dragon Collar Necklace, Dragon Diamond Ring and Dragon Diamond Cuff. In total, Erivo’s jewelry was valued at $287,000.

So far in her career, Erivo has been nominated in all the major awards shows: Emmys, Golden Globes, Oscars and Tonys. She received critical acclaim for her performance as Harriet Tubman in “Harriet,” including both Golden Globe and Oscar nominations.

