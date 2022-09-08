Cynthia Erivo Makes Sartorial Magic in Vintage Snakeskin-print Christian Dior Dress for ‘Pinocchio’ Premiere

Cynthia Erivo had a standout fashion moment during the premiere of “Pinocchio.”

On Wednesday, the award-winning actress and singer walked the red carpet of the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, wearing a vintage dress by Christian Dior, featuring a green and yellow snakeskin print and exaggerated ruffled hem. The look was from the label’s fall 2004 ready-to-wear collection, during John Galliano’s term as creative director.

In signature Erivo fashion, the star accessorized with jewelry and embellished nails and topped off the look with sky-high metallic gold platform heels.

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the premiere of “Pinocchio” held at the Main Theater at Walt Disney Studios on Sept. 7. Michael Buckner for Variety

She was styled by Jason Bolden, who also works with the likes of Yara Shahidi, Vanessa Hudgens and Alicia Keys.

Erivo was tapped to play The Blue Fairy in the Disney live-action remake, which premiered Thursday on Disney+. She is a fairy who helps bring Pinocchio to life, promising to make him a real boy if he proves he is honest, brave and selfless.

Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo and Rita Wilson arrive at the premiere of “Pinocchio” held at the Main Theater at Walt Disney Studios on Sept. 7 Michael Buckner for Variety

Starring alongside Erivo in “Pinocchio” are Tom Hanks, Luke Evans, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Geppetto, The Coachman, Jiminy Cricket, Honest John and Pinocchio, respectively.

The movie was directed by Robert Zemeckis, who was also behind the cult classic “Back to the Future” films and the critically acclaimed and popular “Forrest Gump,” which also starred Hanks as the titular character.