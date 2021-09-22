×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 22, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani on Emporio Armani’s 40th Anniversary, Inclusion and Diversification

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Shang Xia Names Yang Li as Fashion Creative Director

Eye

The Stressful Days at Scene With Richard Buckley

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and More Stars Remember Willie Garson After His Death

The actor, best known for his role as Stanford Blatch on “Sex and the City,” died on Tuesday.

Willie Garson Death
Willie Garson and Cynthia Nixon Cynthia Nixon/Twitter

Celebrities are keeping Willie Garson close to their hearts.

After a battle with pancreatic cancer, the actor died on Tuesday at the age of 57. Garson was best known as fan-favorite Stanford Blatch on “Sex and the City” and Mozzie on “White Collar.” Garson was most recently filming the reboot for “Sex and the City,” called “And Just Like That…” where he reprised his famous role.

His son Nathen Garson was one of the first to pay tribute, posting a slideshow of photos on Instagram.

“I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you,” the caption read. “I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now.”

Related Galleries

His “Sex and the City” costars Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall, Mario Cantone, Chris Noth and David Eigenberg also posted their own tributes on Instagram and Twitter, writing long, poignant notes remembering Garson.

Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes, said Garson “was a source of light, friendship and show business lore,” and stated everyone on “Sex and the City” “loved him and adored working with him.”

Davis, who played Charlotte York, recalled the first time she met Garson on the set of “The X-Files,” where he “immediately made [her] laugh.” She continued on to say they would have the same experience together shooting both “Sex and the City” and its reboot, “And Just Like That…” She also highlighted his “fearless commitment to single fatherhood,” with the first photo in her Instagram post being one of Garson and his son Nathen.

Cattrall, who played fan-favorite Samantha Jones on “Sex and the City,” also posted on Twitter, uploading a still from “Sex and the City” of her in character and Garson as Stanford sitting at a fashion show. “Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo,” she wrote.

Cantone, who played the character Anthony Marentino, posted his tribute on Instagram, posting a picture of himself and Garson. “I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods sweet Willie,” he wrote.

In the second “Sex and the City” movie, which was released in 2010, Garson and Cantone’s characters get married after initially disliking each other in the series.

Eigenberg, who played Miranda’s partner, Steve Brady, tweeted a picture of Garson smiling, accompanied with the caption: “Willie…the kindest most beautiful beautiful man. There are none better. Sleep well my friend. You will always be remembered.”

Noth, who played Carrie Bradshaw’s partner John James “Mr. Big” Preston, uploaded a picture of Garson and Sarah Jessica Parker as their “Sex and the City” characters laughing on the streets of New York City. He simply wrote “Willie,” along with a red heart and a broken heart.

Garson’s “White Collar” costar Matt Bomer also penned an emotional tribute on Instagram, posting a number of pictures of them together throughout the years, including on the set of their hit show. Bomer reflected on the last year and how Garson has taught him “so much about courage and resilience and love.” He remembered Garson as someone “who lifted [him] up, who made [him] better, and who always, always made [him] smile.”

Bomer concluded that the “White Collar” family “is always here for Nathen.”

Other celebrities such as Ben Stiller, Billy Eichner, Julie Bowen of “Modern Family,” Tiffani Thiessen of “Saved by the Bell” and Chad Lowe, among many others, also paid homage to Garson on their respective social media accounts.

 

READ MORE HERE: 

Willie Garson, ‘Sex and the City’ Star, Dies at 57

‘Sex and the City’ Reveals First Look at Reboot: See the Photos

‘Sex and the City’ Reboot: A Closer Look at the Fashion Moments So Far

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Willie Garson Dies: Celeb Tributes from

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad