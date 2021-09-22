Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and More Stars Remember Willie Garson After His Death

Celebrities are keeping Willie Garson close to their hearts.

After a battle with pancreatic cancer, the actor died on Tuesday at the age of 57. Garson was best known as fan-favorite Stanford Blatch on “Sex and the City” and Mozzie on “White Collar.” Garson was most recently filming the reboot for “Sex and the City,” called “And Just Like That…” where he reprised his famous role.

His son Nathen Garson was one of the first to pay tribute, posting a slideshow of photos on Instagram.

“I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you,” the caption read. “I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now.”

His “Sex and the City” costars Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall, Mario Cantone, Chris Noth and David Eigenberg also posted their own tributes on Instagram and Twitter, writing long, poignant notes remembering Garson.

Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes, said Garson “was a source of light, friendship and show business lore,” and stated everyone on “Sex and the City” “loved him and adored working with him.”

Davis, who played Charlotte York, recalled the first time she met Garson on the set of “The X-Files,” where he “immediately made [her] laugh.” She continued on to say they would have the same experience together shooting both “Sex and the City” and its reboot, “And Just Like That…” She also highlighted his “fearless commitment to single fatherhood,” with the first photo in her Instagram post being one of Garson and his son Nathen.

Cattrall, who played fan-favorite Samantha Jones on “Sex and the City,” also posted on Twitter, uploading a still from “Sex and the City” of her in character and Garson as Stanford sitting at a fashion show. “Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo,” she wrote.

So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always. pic.twitter.com/G63EJIj8lG — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) September 22, 2021

Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo pic.twitter.com/yXhPkxRTv3 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 22, 2021

Cantone, who played the character Anthony Marentino, posted his tribute on Instagram, posting a picture of himself and Garson. “I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods sweet Willie,” he wrote.

In the second “Sex and the City” movie, which was released in 2010, Garson and Cantone’s characters get married after initially disliking each other in the series.

Eigenberg, who played Miranda’s partner, Steve Brady, tweeted a picture of Garson smiling, accompanied with the caption: “Willie…the kindest most beautiful beautiful man. There are none better. Sleep well my friend. You will always be remembered.”

Noth, who played Carrie Bradshaw’s partner John James “Mr. Big” Preston, uploaded a picture of Garson and Sarah Jessica Parker as their “Sex and the City” characters laughing on the streets of New York City. He simply wrote “Willie,” along with a red heart and a broken heart.

Willie …the kindest most beautiful beautiful man. There are none better. Sleep well my friend. You will always be remembered pic.twitter.com/pikD19hqQP — David Eigenberg (@DavidEigenberg) September 22, 2021

Garson’s “White Collar” costar Matt Bomer also penned an emotional tribute on Instagram, posting a number of pictures of them together throughout the years, including on the set of their hit show. Bomer reflected on the last year and how Garson has taught him “so much about courage and resilience and love.” He remembered Garson as someone “who lifted [him] up, who made [him] better, and who always, always made [him] smile.”

Bomer concluded that the “White Collar” family “is always here for Nathen.”

Other celebrities such as Ben Stiller, Billy Eichner, Julie Bowen of “Modern Family,” Tiffani Thiessen of “Saved by the Bell” and Chad Lowe, among many others, also paid homage to Garson on their respective social media accounts.

Sending love to @WillieGarson’s son Nathen. Your dad was strong and respected in his community of fellow actors and his philanthropy was constant and committed. I’m grateful I knew him. He was also really really funny.❤️ — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) September 22, 2021

RIP Willie Garson. Such a lovely, encouraging, supportive person. 💔 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 22, 2021

Sadly, it is true… Willie Garson has died. He was so talented, so committed to social justice, so loved by so many. But most of all, he was a great, devoted, father. He will be sorely missed. — Chad Lowe (@ichadlowe) September 21, 2021

READ MORE HERE:

Willie Garson, ‘Sex and the City’ Star, Dies at 57

‘Sex and the City’ Reveals First Look at Reboot: See the Photos

‘Sex and the City’ Reboot: A Closer Look at the Fashion Moments So Far