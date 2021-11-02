Designer Cynthia Rowley and Sportswear Brand Roxy Are Planning a Ski and Swimwear Collab

Cynthia Rowley and Roxy are riding the next wave of winter fashion across both the mountains and the ocean.

The New York-based designer and apparel and sportswear brand have joined forces for a limited-edition swimwear and ski wear collaboration, starring professional snowboarder and Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim and longboard surf champion Kelia Moniz as the faces of the campaign.

“The two Roxy girls are joined by an international trio of women for a celebration of the love of board riding, from beginners to professionals,” the company said in a statement. “Whether you’re catching waves in the tropics, carving your way through fresh powder in the mountains or exploring unknown destinations, this collection designed with fashion risk-taker Cynthia Rowley will let you feel free and fearless.”

The 25-piece women’s Rowley x Roxy collection looks like something out of a Pop Art museum, with a rainbow of eye-catching colors and oversize florals spanning across swimwear, surf wear and outerwear, such as puffer jackets, ski suits and pants, sweaters, leggings, wetsuits and bikinis. The limited-edition assortment also includes a selection of black and white apparel, as well as sandals, snow boots and other accessories for land and water adventures, all with the “Cynthia Rowley x Roxy” stamp.

“Functionality as part of design is to me the ultimate inspiration. Then knowing the end goal is fun and adventure. There’s just nothing better,” Rowley said. “I know I’m a much better designer than I am a surfer, but my passion and enthusiasm make up for it.”

Various pieces in the collection are made with organic cotton, regenerated nylon and upcycled materials, such as recycled tires and plastic water bottles.

“There is no board riding without a deep respect and appreciation for nature,” said Stephanie Micci, global head of design at Roxy. “This is why Roxy has been so dedicated to making eco-conscious practices a key component of our collections. In saving water, textile and mineral resources, we are able to minimize this collection’s impact on the oceans, lakes and mountains that surround us, with the hope of helping future generations enjoy them as much as we do.”

Cynthia Rowley and her daughter in the designer ’s own wetsuits. Courtesy Photo

The Rowley x Roxy collaboration comes as travel begins to tick back up in both warm and cold weather locales. During the pandemic, the demand for both swimwear and surfwear spiked. At the Cynthia Rowley brand, the designer said the demand for wetsuits was particularly evident in the noticeable number of celebrities spotted in the designer suits, such as Kim Kardashian West, Gigi Hadid, Gwyneth Paltrow and Julia Roberts. Other brands, such as lifestyle brand LoveShackFancy, expanded into surf wear after noticing a rise in the sport during lockdown.

Meanwhile, other brands have launched or plan to launch ski apparel collections this year, including Balmain and ski brand Rossignol, Dior and Peter Doig and LoveShackFancy with Bogner.