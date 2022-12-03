×
Friday's Digital Daily: December 2, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Balenciaga CEO, Demna Apologize for ‘Disturbing’ Ads 

Magenta Gets Its Energizing Moment

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton, Lila Moss Attend Dior Event at Grand Egyptian Museum

Cynthia Rowley to be on Amazon’s The Drop

Starting Monday, for 30 hours or less, Rowley's collection will be available.

A look from Cynthia Rowley that will be on Amazon's The Drop.
A look from Cynthia Rowley. courtesy photo

Starting Monday, Cynthia Rowley’s exclusive collection of “girly-meets-sporty” clothing will be on Amazon’s The Drop for a limited time (30 hours or less). The nine-piece collection will have items all under $100 and range in size from XXS to 5X.

Products in the collection include a silky top and pant set, a slipdress, a tulle miniskirt, a fleece minidress, a stripe jersey T-shirt, among other items. “This collection is filled with street to sleep, cozy to cocktails, pretty pieces to dress up or just chill out in. They’re mixable, packable and pure fun,” said Rowley.

A look from Cynthia Rowley.

The celebrate the launch, Rowley’s daughter, Kit Keenan, who was a former contestant on “The Bachelor” and is an influencer, will model the collection on social media.

The Drop is as trend-focused, street-style-inspired fashion destination exclusive to Amazon.

