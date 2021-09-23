×
EXCLUSIVE: D.L. Eyewear, Launched by ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Dan Levy, Hires Co-creative Director and President

Elena Doukas was previously the design director at Garrett Leight California Optical for 11 years.

Elena Doukas
Elena Doukas Courtesy

D.L. Eyewear — “Schitt’s Creek” actor and writer Dan Levy’s line of optical glasses and shades — has tapped Elena Doukas as co-creative director and president, WWD has learned exclusively.

“Elena has been a force in the eyewear space for over a decade,” Levy, the brand’s founder, told WWD in a statement. “I’ve long admired her eye, her instincts and her ability to pave a unique creative path through a highly competitive industry. D.L. Eyewear is lucky to have her and we look forward to the exciting new heights we’ll reach with her by our side.”

Doukas was formerly the design director at Garrett Leight California Optical for 11 years (which recently sold a majority stake, with a $20 million investment, as reported by WWD).

For her part, Doukas said: “It goes without saying that Dan is an amazing storyteller, and he has such a unique vision for D.L. Eyewear. I’ve been so impressed with the fact that he’s maintained that, along with the brand’s ethos, ever since he started the company almost 10 years ago. The system of the fashion industry today makes it easy for a brand to be taken over by a plug and play mentality, and I’ve been so inspired by Dan‘s consistency in wanting thoughtfulness and care to be at the core of every creative decision. I can’t wait to complement that with my own product knowledge, and I couldn’t be more excited to join the team.”

Launched direct-to-consumer in 2013, D.L. Eyewear is sold exclusively at Thisisdl.com.

