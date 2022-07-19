Daisy Edgar-Jones Looks to Alexander McQueen in 3D Floral-embellished Dress for ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Premiere

Daisy Edgar-Jones is continuing her streak of fashion-forward moments.

On Monday, the actress attended a special screening of her latest movie, “Where the Crawdads Sing,” at The Ham Yard Hotel in London wearing a 3D floral sequin-embellished one-shoulder dress by Alexander McQueen from the label’s fall 2022 collection and jewelry by Tiffany & Co. She wore her hair down, kept her makeup simple and wore sandal heels by Jimmy Choo.

She was styled by Nicky Yates, who also works with Phoebe Dynevor, Carey Mulligan and Claire Foy.

Daisy Edgar-Jones attending a special screening of “Where the Crawdads Sing” at the Ham Yard Hotel, London. PA Images via Getty Images

Last week, Edgar-Jones attended the world premiere of the movie in New York City wearing an asymmetric, colorful floral appliqué dress by Gucci.

The movie, based on a 2018 novel of the same name by Delia Owens, follows a young woman who grew up in the marshes of North Carolina who becomes a suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with.

Harris Dickinson, Reese Witherspoon, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Taylor John-Smith attend “Where the Crawdads Sing” New York premiere. Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The film is executive-produced by Reese Witherspoon and also stars Taylor John Smith and Harris Dickinson.

Since Edgar-Jones starred in her breakout role as Marianne Sheridan in Hulu’s hit series “Normal People” in 2020, she has since skyrocketed to fame. This year alone, she has played main roles in Hulu’s thriller “Fresh” and true crime drama “Under the Banner of Heaven.”

She also works closely with a number of luxury fashion labels such as Gucci, Oscar de la Renta, Fendi, Versace and more to attend high-scale events such as the Vanity Fair Oscars Party and the Met Gala and press tours for her own projects.