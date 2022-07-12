×
Daisy Edgar-Jones Gets Whimsical in 3D Floral Gucci Dress at ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Premiere

The actress has had a big year so far, starring in Hulu’s “Fresh” and “Under the Banner of Heaven.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY
Daisy Edgar-Jones attends "Where the Crawdads Sing" New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on July 11, 2022, in New York City. Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones went for whimsy on the red carpet at the premiere of her latest movie, “Where the Crawdads Sing.”

The actress looked to Gucci, wearing a pink, green and lavender sequin floral appliqué dress that featured an asymmetric skirt from the label’s resort 2023 collection. She styled her hair in an updo, leaving only her bangs down, and wore strappy white sandals.

She was styled by Nicky Yates, who also works with the likes of Phoebe Dynevor, Carey Mulligan and Claire Foy.

The premiere, which was held in New York City at the Museum of Modern Art, also saw the likes of other cast members such as Taylor John Smith and Harris Dickinson attend. Reese Witherspoon, who produced the film, made an appearance as well, wearing a bright pink Emilia Wickstead dress.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 11: (L-R) Harris Dickinson, Reese Witherspoon, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Taylor John-Smith attend "Where The Crawdads Sing" New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on July 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Harris Dickinson, Reese Witherspoon, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Taylor John Smith attend “Where the Crawdads Sing” New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on July 11 in New York City. Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The movie, based on a 2018 novel of the same name by Delia Owens, follows a young woman who grew up in the marshes of North Carolina who becomes a suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with.

Since Edgar-Jones starred in her breakout role as Marianne Sheridan in Hulu’s hit series “Normal People” in 2020, she has since skyrocketed to fame. This year alone, she has played main roles in Hulu’s thriller “Fresh” and true crime drama “Under the Banner of Heaven.”

She also works closely with a number of luxury fashion labels such as Gucci, Oscar de la Renta, Fendi, Versace and more to attend high-scale events such as the Vanity Fair Oscars Party and the Met Gala and press tours for her own projects.

