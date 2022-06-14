×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: June 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Wales Bonner Looks to Renaissance Italy, Ghanaian Artistry for Pitti

Fashion

Ann Demeulemeester Has New and Old ‘Friends,’ but She Never Looks Back

Business

Zalando Buys Control of Highsnobiety

Dakota Johnson Dazzles in Area at Tribeca Festival

The actress attended the premiere of her latest movie “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” which she also helped produce.

Actor Dakota Johnson attends the premiere
Dakota Johnson at the premiere for "Cha Cha Real Smooth" at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center during the 2022 Tribeca Festival. Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Dakota Johnson has arrived at the 2022 Tribeca Festival.

On Monday, the actress wore a white backless draped crystal blazer dress by Area from the label’s 2022 collection 02. She had her hair in an updo to show off her hooped earrings and kept her eye makeup simple with a brown-red lip.

She was styled by Kate Young, who also works with the likes of Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner and Julianne Moore, with makeup by Georgie Eisdell.

Johnson was attending the premiere of her latest movie “Cha Cha Real Smooth” during the annual film festival in New York City. The comedy-drama also stars Cooper Raiff and Leslie Mann.

The film, which Johnson also helped produce alongside Raiff, Ro Donnelly and Erik Feig, is about a man who works as a bar mitzvah party host who befriends a mother and her autistic daughter.

Dakota Johnson looks radiant in a white blazer dress, she spotted leaving Tiny's & The Bar Upstairs in NYC. 13 Jun 2022 Pictured: Dakota Johnson. Photo credit: ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA868417_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Dakota Johnson wearing Area. ZapatA/MEGA
Johnson is known as one of the more standout style stars in Hollywood, wearing the likes of Gucci and Schiaparelli to movie premieres, awards shows and events. She has been a longtime ambassador for Gucci, wearing custom creations by the luxury Italian fashion house frequently.

During the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in March, the actress wore a feathered long-sleeve light pink dress by Gucci that featured a plunging neckline.

READ MORE HERE:

Dakota Johnson Dazzles in Gucci at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala

A Closer Look at Dakota Johnson’s Bejeweled Gucci Dress at London Film Festival

Dakota Johnson, Nina Dobrev Party With Kate Young, Maison St-Germain in Malibu

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Hot Summer Bags

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Dakota Johnson in Backless Area Dress

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad