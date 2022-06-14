Dakota Johnson Dazzles in Area at Tribeca Festival

Dakota Johnson has arrived at the 2022 Tribeca Festival.

On Monday, the actress wore a white backless draped crystal blazer dress by Area from the label’s 2022 collection 02. She had her hair in an updo to show off her hooped earrings and kept her eye makeup simple with a brown-red lip.

She was styled by Kate Young, who also works with the likes of Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner and Julianne Moore, with makeup by Georgie Eisdell.

Johnson was attending the premiere of her latest movie “Cha Cha Real Smooth” during the annual film festival in New York City. The comedy-drama also stars Cooper Raiff and Leslie Mann.

The film, which Johnson also helped produce alongside Raiff, Ro Donnelly and Erik Feig, is about a man who works as a bar mitzvah party host who befriends a mother and her autistic daughter.

Dakota Johnson wearing Area ZapatA/MEGA

Johnson is known as one of the more standout style stars in Hollywood, wearing the likes of Gucci and Schiaparelli to movie premieres, awards shows and events. She has been a longtime ambassador for Gucci , wearing custom creations by the luxury Italian fashion house frequently.

During the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in March, the actress wore a feathered long-sleeve light pink dress by Gucci that featured a plunging neckline.

READ MORE HERE:

Dakota Johnson Dazzles in Gucci at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala

A Closer Look at Dakota Johnson’s Bejeweled Gucci Dress at London Film Festival

Dakota Johnson, Nina Dobrev Party With Kate Young, Maison St-Germain in Malibu