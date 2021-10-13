A Closer Look at Dakota Johnson’s Bejeweled Gucci Dress at London Film Festival

Dakota Johnson stunned in a nude, bejeweled dress by Gucci at the London Film Festival.

On Wednesday, the actress walked the red carpet in a custom long-sleeved gown by the Italian brand, which featured jewels embroidered throughout and ostrich feather cuffs. Her hair was styled in long, loose curls and the actress kept her makeup simple with a nude pink lip. She topped off the look with gold heels by Gianvito Rossi and diamond earrings by Messika. She was styled by Kate Young, who also works with the likes of Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner.

The “50 Shades of Grey” star has been a brand ambassador for Gucci since 2017 and has been seen wearing the brand frequently at events.

Johnson attended the premiere of her latest movie, “The Lost Daughter,” at the 65th edition of the festival held in London. The film also stars Olivia Colman of “The Crown” and Jessie Buckley of “Chernobyl” and was written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, all of whom also joined Johnson on the carpet.

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jessie Buckley, Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film “The Lost Daughter” during the 2021 BFI London Film Festival. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

“The Lost Daughter” tells the story of a woman who develops an obsession with another woman and her young daughter while on vacation, prompting her own memories of early motherhood.

Johnson also wore Gucci to the movie’s premiere in New York last month during the New York Film Festival. Her look featured a lace corset top patterned with the label’s logo paired with black leather trousers and black suede pumps.

“The Lost Daughter” is set to have a limited release on Dec. 17 before streaming on Netflix starting Dec. 31.

READ MORE HERE:

Dakota Johnson Invests in Maude

Dakota Johnson, Nina Dobrev Party With Kate Young, Maison St-Germain in Malibu

Dakota Johnson, Victoria Justice Turn Out for Vanity Fair and L’Oréal Paris Young Hollywood Party