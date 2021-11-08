×
Dakota Johnson Dazzles in Gucci at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala

The actress, along with a slew of other A-list guests, celebrated the gala’s 10th anniversary.

Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson Michael Buckner/Variety

It seems Dakota Johnson and Gucci are the perfect match.

During the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, the actress took to the red carpet in another stunning look by Gucci. She wore a cropped, embellished silver top that featured a plunging neckline and large belt buckle cinching her waist paired with pale pink satin skirt with a pleated design. The actress kept her makeup simple, topping the look off with a dark pink lip.

Johnson was styled by Kate Young, who also works with the likes of Sienna Miller (who was also at the event), Sophie Turner and Selena Gomez.

In the last few months, the actress has worn numerous outfits by Gucci, for which she is an ambassador, as she promoted her latest film “The Lost Daughter.”

Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson Michael Buckner/Variety

During the movie’s premiere at London Film Festival, Johnson wore a custom long-sleeved gown, which featured jewels embroidered throughout and ostrich feather cuffs. For New York Film Festival, she donned a lace corset top patterned with the label’s logo paired with black leather trousers and black suede pumps.

The event, which was sponsored by Gucci, marked its 10th anniversary and honored director Steven Spielberg and artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley. LACMA director Michael Govan celebrated the 10th year of the gala by underscoring the connection between art and film, which grew even closer this year, with the opening of the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures next door.

The gala raised $5 million, bringing the total to $40 million over the decade. Co-chairs Eva Chow, Leonardo DiCaprio and presenting sponsor Gucci have been there since the beginning.

For its 100-year anniversary, Gucci also provided support for the Obama portraits soon to be on view at LACMA, with the companion exhibition “Black American Portraits” showcasing 140 works from the last 200 years.

A Closer Look at Dakota Johnson’s Bejeweled Gucci Dress at London Film Festival

Dakota Johnson Invests in Maude

Dakota Fanning, Gucci Host Floria Sigismondi’s Book Release Party in L.A.

