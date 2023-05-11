×
Dallas Market Center to Collaborate With PGA Show, Add Italian Pavilion

The summer edition of the men's show is expected to be the largest in the show's history.

The Dallas Market Center.
The Dallas Market Center.

The Dallas Market Center is expanding its reach.

For its upcoming men’s show, slated for July 29-31, the trade show will collaborate with both the PGA and the Italian Trade Agency.

The deal with PGA Golf Exhibitions, which will hold its Buying & Education Summit July 31-Aug. 2 at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort and PGA Frisco, the new home of the PGA of America, allows registrants of either event to visit both shows. The Dallas show will promote the collaboration with an activation at its event.

In the past, the PGA had aligned with MAGIC and shown at the August edition, but it did not return there after the pandemic shutdown.

The PGA show will host more than 120 top and emerging golf apparel, accessories and lifestyle products in the hotel’s ballrooms. There will also be equipment and technology testing, a fashion show and educational sessions.

The Dallas Men’s Show will be held at the Dallas Market Center and will feature more than 700 classic and contemporary apparel, accessories and footwear brands. The summer edition is expected to be the largest in the show’s history and will include the addition of a pavilion of 25 Italian brands that will exhibit at the show. The ITA also brings a contingent of brands to the Chicago Collective men’s shows, which will be held Aug. 6-8 this year. It also plans to show at the Cabana show in Miami as well as Coterie in New York City this summer.

Brands showing at both Dallas and the PGA shows this time will include 7 Diamonds, Criquet Shirts, Faherty Brand, Flag & Anthem, Johnston & Murphy, Mizzen + Main, Onward Reserve, and Smathers & Branson.  

