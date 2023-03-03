EXCLUSIVE: D’Amelio Brands Hires Lauren DiCicco, Unveiling Footwear in June

The D’Amelio family has tapped Lauren DiCicco as head of design for their first brand launch as part of new business venture D’Amelio Brands. Parents Marc and Heidi have partnered alongside their daughters Dixie and Charli, the social media and reality stars, to create labels of their own.

DiCicco will work with the family to first unveil D’Amelio , a women’s collection out in June.

“In her new role, DiCicco will also oversee design, and manage and execute the development of a collection of products within lifestyle and fashion, trend, material and color research, as well as establish creative concepts that are authentic and reflective of the D’Amelio brand,” according to the company. “In addition, DiCicco will administer the development of product samples and prototypes, tracking progress of the collection and build relationships with manufacturing agents and suppliers domestically, while leveraging her extensive connections with international factories.”

Lauren DiCicco Courtesy of D’Amelio Brands

DiCicco was formerly at the Camuto Group, the enterprise founded by Vince Camuto in 2001 that designs, develops and distributes fashion and accessories. With a 15-year history at the company, DiCicco gained experience in design, sourcing and production. Her career kicked off at Camuto in 2007, working in footwear as the assistant line builder for N by Nicole Miller’s private label. The executive then worked with Vince as assistant designer before joining the Jessica Simpson footwear brand, where she’s been for the last seven years overseeing trend and material research while working with its lead designer.

Meanwhile, the family’s Hulu reality series, “The D’Amelio Show,” has been renewed for a third season. Charli, 18, started her social media career in 2019 posting dance videos on TikTok, becoming the most followed creator on the platform a year later and accumulating more than 150 million followers to date (with 48.3 million on Instagram). A dancer, she won the 31st season of competition series “Dancing With the Stars.” (Her mom Heidi, with a social media following of her own, 10 million on TikTok, was also a competitor that season.) Dixie, 21, sings and acts. She has starred in the YouTube web series “Attaway General” and hosts a talk show on the site, “The Early Late Night Show.” She has 57.4 million and and 23.4 million followers on TikTok and Instagram, respectively. The sisters also appear in Snapchat’s “Charli Vs. Dixie.”