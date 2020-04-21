THEY CAN’T CANCEL SPRING: British artists Damien Hirst and David Hockney have created free works of art as a response to COVID-19 and global lockdown measures, with anyone able to download them.

“There’s a lot of anxiety running, and a lot of people getting down in a crisis and I think art can hopefully lift people out of that,” Hirst said in a video to accompany his images.

He has created two new works of art — a rainbow heart to raise money for charity, and a butterfly rainbow poster available for the public to download. The rainbow, Hirst said in the video, is representative of a great optimistic thing.

Like Hirst, Hockney has also shared 10 new works that he drew on his iPad from his home in Normandy, where he is currently in lockdown. One of the pieces features bright yellow daffodils, which the artist named, “Remember, They Can’t Cancel the Spring.”

His other works follow a similar theme of trees and plants that are starting to bloom, which — according to the artist — depict the state the world is in right now. His hope, he said, is to show there is light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, and bring a bit of blue sky indoors.