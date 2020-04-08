“Schitt’s Creek” came to an end after six seasons on Tuesday night. And anyone who has been a fan of the Pop network’s heartwarming and wickedly funny comedy series knows that Debra Hanson’s costumes have played a major role, from Moira’s (Catherine O’Hara’s) penchant for black-and-white Alexander McQueen and her collection of bebes (wigs), to David’s (Dan Levy’s) fuzzy sweaters and kilts.

The wedding finale episode did not disappoint in the sartorial department, starting with Moira’s appearance as chic officiant, complete with a white robe and mitre, like something right off the Met Gala “Heavenly Bodies” red carpet. Levy didn’t scrimp on the style opportunity, either, tapping Thom Browne for his skirted wedding tuxedo.

Browne has been a trailblazer in the push for more gender inclusivity in fashion, a sentiment that played out in his first coed fall 2020 runway collection, presented last month in Paris.

Although the onscreen tuxedo wasn’t custom, Browne did fit Levy in the store for the scene in March 2019. “I am always a fan of anyone who is true to his or herself…this is true fashion…this is true style,” Browne told WWD of being part of the scene. “I like to showcase these people in any way possible….We need more people like this in the world…bravo to Dan…bravo for his bravery and leadership.”

It’s not the first time the label has been a go-to for a high-profile wedding; Browne recently dressed American soccer player Ashlyn Harris and Matt Shultz from “Cage the Elephant” for their respective ceremonies.