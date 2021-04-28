Promise Project will celebrate its 10th anniversary by honoring founding chair Dana Buchman at a virtual Beautiful Promise event on May 4 from 7 p.m. to 8 pm.

The evening will include an opportunity to bid on auction items that benefit Promise Project, which in collaboration with Columbia University Medical Center and New York Presbyterian Hospital, is New York City’s most comprehensive program committed to helping impoverished children living with learning disabilities get the support they need to succeed.

Longtime emcee, ABC-TV’s Bill Ritter will be joined by special guests Whoopi Goldberg and Anderson Cooper, who will share their personal experiences growing up with learning disabilities.

Auction items, which go live on Charitybuzz Thursday, include a gift card for a custom upholstered Label 180 desk available in premium fabrics such as Liberty of London prints; two VIP tickets to Love Rocks NYC, a rock benefit concert; two round-trip tickets to anywhere in the U.S., courtesy of JetBlue; a Zoom meeting with Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing” Kirsten Jordan; and four tickets to a regular season Yankees game.

“With the unprecedented and ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 crisis, Promise ensures marginalized children with learning disabilities get the tools they need to learn and thrive. Our supporters and the incredible specialists at Columbia Presbyterian make this possible,” said Buchman.

Further information and registration is available at promise-project.org.