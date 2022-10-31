Danai Gurira Embraces Fishnets and Fringe in Proenza Schouler Look at Ebony Power 100 Gala

Danai Gurira arrived on the red carpet for the Ebony Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 29 wearing a two-piece fringe and fishnet ensemble.

To celebrate the honors, Gurira wore a white spaghetti strap bralette top with cascading fringe and a coordinating white fishnet skirt with white fringe detailing at the hemline, all from Proenza Schouler’s spring 2023 collection. She accessorized with a pair of white hoop earrings.

Danai Gurira at Ebony Power 100 held at Milk Studios on Oct. 29 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk for Vibe

Proenza Schouler’s spring 2023 collection, designed by creative directors Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, was inspired by Hernandez’s Cuban heritage. In an interview with WWD about the collection, Hernandez said, “I’m Cuban, it’s about my family, and Latinos who need some love. There is so much beauty and passion and love in that culture.”

To create her look, Gurira worked with stylist Thomas Carter Phillips. Phillips recently styled Gurira in brands including Robert Wun, Louis Vuitton and Alexander McQueen. Phillips’ roster of talent also includes actress Meghann Fahy, former NFL player Julian Edelman and Emmy Rossum.

Gurira went for an evening-ready makeup look, including a ruby-red lip, a hint of blush and mascara with a touch of eyeliner on her bottom lash line. For hair, she went for braids in an updo style.

Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira at Ebony Power 100 held at Milk Studios on Oct. 29 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk for Vibe

Gurira is promoting her new film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” where she is reprising her role as Okoye in the sequel to 2018’s “Black Panther.” She joins returning cast members Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke in the sequel, alongside newcomers Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel and Tenoch Huerta.

The Ebony Power 100 Gala honors outstanding Black professionals across a variety of industries ranging from entertainment to business. This year’s honorees included the cast of “Black Panther,” Spike Lee, Tamika Palmer and Wanda Cooper-Jones.