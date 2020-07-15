3-D GIG: Well done Sunnei! The Milanese hip brand embraced the digital transformation of fashion shows with a smart, innovative, fun attitude. Instead of sticking to established formats delivering just another inspirational video, Simone Rizzo and Loris Messina played with technology to develop avatars of male and female models that dancing to the tune of Nineties’ Latin pop hit “Macarena” offered a dynamic presentation of the Canvas project.

“I think that this video, which evokes the 3-D images of the Nineties’, with its crazy, surreal attitude reflects the madness of the moment we are living,” Rizzo said. “ It’s a bit naïf and ironic as the authentic spirit of the brand.”

Available at a dedicated VR-enhanced platform, Canvas will offer 30 select retailers the chance to customize 50 genderless carryover pieces including ready-to-wear and accessories such as handbags, footwear and costume jewels, for a total of 1,200 different options. The Canvas’ five-step customization program will give buyers the opportunity to change a few design details, such as the length of sleeves on shirts, as well as fabrics and colors, plus a few details such as dyeing and stitches.

Conceived as the first part of the spring 2021 collection, this digital initiative will be followed in September by another physical projects. “If now we focused on essentials, in September it will be about total experimentation.”