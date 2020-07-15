The Danielle Nicole brand, extending its ties to pop culture and celebrated cartoon characters, has introduced a diffusion line of handbags, wallets and backpacks called “Dani by Danielle Nicole.”

The line launched Wednesday on hottopic.com and at select Hot Topic stores with five styles bearing a cast of Disney characters including Mickey, Pluto, Lilo & Stitch and Winnie the Pooh. In October for holiday, the Dani by Danielle Nicole distribution widens to the Books-a-Million chain.

“The first launch features modern and functional backpacks and crossbodies inspired by everyone’s favorite Disney characters who represent friendship and togetherness,” said Danielle DiFerdinando, founder and creative director of Danielle Nicole.

She said the Dani line targets pop-culture-preoccupied Gen Zers with “casual and playful accessories in vibrant colors. The products in the inaugural collection are fashion-forward and unisex that fit into the Gen Z lifestyle.” Prices range from $22.90 to $44.90.

She sees the Dani by Danielle Nicole collection extending its offering to include other licensed characters from Warner Bros., Nintendo and Marvel, which DiFerdinando has collaborated with in the past. Her collections are typically co-branded, whimsical and complex, designed with embroidery, appliqués and mixed materials depicting characters and representations from such commercial hits as “Game of Thrones,” “Harry Potter” and Bugs Bunny through licenses with major studios.

By comparison, Dani by Danielle Nicole is more contemporary, casual and very “Instagrammable,” DiFerdinando said.

“It will have a big social media play. The Gen Z girls are so digital.” Asked how she came up with the name Dani, she said, “It’s my nickname that my family and friends called me growing up.”

The Danielle Nicole brand, a division of Concept One Accessories, also sells fashion bags at HSN, Macy’s, BoxLunch, GameStop, and danielle-nicole.com. “They translate what’s on the runway into accessible styles,” DiFerdinando said.