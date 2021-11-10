A Look Back at Daniel Lee’s Most Memorable Bottega Veneta Styles

Fashion designer Daniel Lee revealed today that he would be leaving Bottega Veneta after more than three years as the design house’s creative director.

Lee has been highly praised for his work at Bottega Veneta since 2019, injecting the heritage brand with a fresh dose of modernity and youthfulness with his many sleek and playful accessories that have become some of the brand’s most popular items. His designs inspired a popular Instagram account, @newbottega, which documented the designer’s new and highly coveted designs. Over the last three years, the account has accumulated a following of more than 870,000.

Arguably Lee’s most ubiquitous design for Bottega Veneta is the signature Pouch bag, which was introduced in his first collection with the design house in 2019. The bag became an instant favorite among influencers, fashion industry executives and customers and has been described as one of the newest “It” bags.

Lee followed the Pouch bag — which now comes in a plethora of colors, sizes and styles — with several other memorable styles across handbags and shoes and even with a bright shade of green, which has since been dubbed “Bottega green.”

Here, WWD looks back at some of Lee’s most memorable Bottega Veneta styles during his three-year tenure. Read on for more.

The Pouch Bag

The Bottega Veneta Pouch Bag Marcus Tondo/WWD

The Bottega Veneta Pouch Bag is arguably Lee’s most popular design from his tenure. Lee introduced the style in his debut collection for Bottega Veneta’s spring 2019 collection with a minimalist, no logo design. The bag was created in a calfskin leather that gently folded to resemble a pouch.

The style was an instant hit, becoming a ubiquitous accessory seen in street style and fashion week photos. The Pouch bag has been described by many as one of the newest “It bags,” joining the ranks of styles like Dior’s Saddle Bag and Fendi’s Baguette Bag.

Lee’s Pouch Bag now comes in myriad colors, textures — including Bottega Veneta’s iconic Intrecciato Weave — and styles.

The Cassette Bag

Bottega Veneta’s Cassette Bag Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD

Lee followed up the Pouch Bag with yet another “It” bag in Bottega Veneta’s pre-fall 2019 collection, which introduced the Cassette Bag. The rectangular bag features oversize weaving, which was taken a step further in Lee’s following collection, which introduced the Padded Cassette.

“Bottega Green”

A style from Bottega Veneta’s spring 2021 rtw collection Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

While Lee did not shy away from bright colors during his tenure, one hue stood out to fans this year and has become a hallmark of his design aesthetic. Referred to as “Bottega green,” the bright green color was used in Bottega Veneta’s spring 2021 ready-to-wear collection and was one of the most popular hues of the year. The color is seen across the design house’s apparel, handbag, shoes and other accessories offerings.

The Stretch Sandals

Bottega Veneta’s Stretch Sandals Marcus Tondo/WWD

Lee’s design success extended to footwear starting with the Stretch Sandal, which debuted in Bottega Veneta’s pre-fall 2019 collection. The Stretch Sandal comes in two iterations that have equally been popular among customers: a strappy sandal version and a netted mesh and chain-embellished version.

The Lido Sandals

Bottega Veneta’s Lido Sandals Marcus Tondo/WWD

Lee’s latest highly coveted shoe is the Lido Sandals, which have been one of the most popular heel styles of the year. The shoe incorporates the design house’s iconic woven leather and resembles the Cassette Bag with its padded style.

The Jodie Bag

Bottega Veneta’s Jodie Bag Marcus Tondo/WWD

The Jodie Bag, which is named after actress Jodie Foster, is Lee’s modernized take on Bottega Veneta’s hobo bag. Lee’s version introduced a knot on the bag’s handle and is made in the design house’s Intrecciato Weave. The bag comes in several sizes and colors.

The Puddle Boots

Bottega Veneta’s Puddle Boots presented during the spring 2022 collection. Lexie Moreland/WWD

Lee introduced another cult-favorite footwear style in the design house’s fall 2020 collection: the Puddle Boots. The chunky rubber rain boots have a celebrity following that includes Justin Bieber, Lil Yachty, A$AP Ferg and others.

