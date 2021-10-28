×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 28, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani on Dubai, Post-pandemic Realities and Being a Voice in the Desert

Business

Rent the Runway Stock Falls After IPO

Business

Loro Piana Names New CEO

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka Among Fashion Award Nominees

The British Fashion Council has announced the nominees for the Designer of the Year and BFC Foundation Awards, to be honored at the Fashion Awards in London this November.

Nensi Dojaka with a model wearing
Nensi Dojaka with a model wearing her design in the studio Francisco Gomez de Villaboa/WWD

LONDON — The British Fashion Council has revealed the nominees for some of the designer accolades it will be handing out on Nov. 29, when the Fashion Awards return to Royal Albert Hall.

Daniel Lee, Demna Gvasalia, Jonathan Anderson, Kim Jones as well as Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons have all been nominated for the Designer of the Year Award, which recognizes a designer whose work is “defining the shape of global fashion.”

For the BFC Foundation Award, which is dedicated to emerging talent, Bethany Williams; LVMH Prize-winner Nensi Dojaka; Priya Ahluwalia; Richard Quinn, and Bianca Saunders are among the nominees.

An Outstanding Achievement Award will also be handed out to Tommy Hilfiger, while the recipient for the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator will be revealed later in the month.

The remainder of the ceremony will focus on a new format, highlighting 15 Leaders of Change across three sectors: environment, people and creativity.

This was a response to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the last year of “industry-wide reflection and self-evaluation,” according to BFC chief executive officer Caroline Rush.

“The broadened focus aims to platform those who are creating positive change across all levels of the industry while continuing to spotlight global creative excellence,” she added.

This year’s ceremony will be presented in partnership with TikTok for the first time, opening up opportunities for a new crop of attendees, “TikTok-first” performances and a new kind of content creation opportunity.

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad