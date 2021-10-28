Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka Among Fashion Award Nominees

LONDON — The British Fashion Council has revealed the nominees for some of the designer accolades it will be handing out on Nov. 29, when the Fashion Awards return to Royal Albert Hall.

Daniel Lee, Demna Gvasalia, Jonathan Anderson, Kim Jones as well as Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons have all been nominated for the Designer of the Year Award, which recognizes a designer whose work is “defining the shape of global fashion.”

For the BFC Foundation Award, which is dedicated to emerging talent, Bethany Williams; LVMH Prize-winner Nensi Dojaka; Priya Ahluwalia; Richard Quinn, and Bianca Saunders are among the nominees.

An Outstanding Achievement Award will also be handed out to Tommy Hilfiger, while the recipient for the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator will be revealed later in the month.

The remainder of the ceremony will focus on a new format, highlighting 15 Leaders of Change across three sectors: environment, people and creativity.

This was a response to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the last year of “industry-wide reflection and self-evaluation,” according to BFC chief executive officer Caroline Rush.

“The broadened focus aims to platform those who are creating positive change across all levels of the industry while continuing to spotlight global creative excellence,” she added.

This year’s ceremony will be presented in partnership with TikTok for the first time, opening up opportunities for a new crop of attendees, “TikTok-first” performances and a new kind of content creation opportunity.