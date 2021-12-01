×
Virgil Abloh: The Successes of a Multihyphenate

Daniel Lee’s Bottega Veneta Appears at Tk Maxx En Masse

Ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories from Lee's early seasons at the brand are on offer, with many sizes available and prices slashed as heavy as 79 percent.

Screenshot of Tk Maxx's website
Screenshot of Tk Maxx's website

A GREAT BARGAIN: Ahead of the holiday season, more than 125 products from Daniel Lee’s Bottega Veneta, many of which are from the designer’s first two seasons at the Italian luxury house, have appeared on the website of discount retailer Tk Maxx, the European version of TJ Maxx, WWD has found.

It’s no secret that retailers and fashion brands get rid of unwanted stocks via discount channels like Tk Maxx.

When Raf Simons was let go from Calvin Klein, the entire line of Calvin Klein 205W39NYC was made available at Tk Maxx, causing London fashion lovers embarking on treasure hunts to get a hold of his design at a great bargain.

A leather jacket from Daniel Lee's Bottega Veneta is selling with a 79 percent discount at Tk Maxx
A leather jacket from Daniel Lee's Bottega Veneta is selling with a 79 percent discount at Tk Maxx.

This time, less than a month after Daniel Lee split ways with Bottega Veneta, ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories from Lee’s early seasons at the brand are on offer, with many sizes available and prices slashed as heavy as 79 percent. Seen on the site with a cream blouson leather jacket now asking for 999.99 pounds. It was originally selling for 4,870 pounds.

Other great bargains with Tk Maxx’s new Bottega Veneta drop include a heavy technical gabardine skirt from the brand’s pre-fall 2019 collection, Lee’s first season, with the price dropped from 999 pounds to 299 pounds; a paneled trenchcoat down from 3,160 pounds to 999 pounds, and a black Cuir Duchesse coat for 699.99 pounds after a 64 percent discount from its full price 1,940 pounds.

It’s understood that Lee’s Bottega Veneta implemented a no-discount policy with its products, and the sell-through rate of rtw hasn’t been ideal, according to several retailers.

Therefore, it’s safe to assume that more pieces designed by him at Bottega Veneta will be hitting Tk Maxx and other discount channels in the coming seasons.

