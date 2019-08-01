Danielle Bernstein and Onia have inked a new deal.

The influencer and swimwear brand have previously partnered on four swimwear collections, the latest of which sold $1 million worth of product in just three hours. The two are teaming once more, this time for a licensing deal that will make Onia the official production partner for Bernstein’s newly launched Shop We Wore What.

Shop We Wore What brings Bernstein’s line of overalls, called SSO, and future fashion collections under one roof — URL, rather. With Onia as her partner, Bernstein plans to mass produce her current and future fashion lines and sell them wholesale to her retail partners, which include Intermix, Revolve and Nordstrom.

“Onia has proven to be a dream production partner,” Bernstein said. “They have the same values as me when it comes to quality and fit and focusing on bringing a quality product at an affordable price point for our customers.”

Launching Aug. 1, Shopweworewhat.com will feature five silhouettes of Bernstein’s SSO overalls, prices for which range from $185 to $295. Bernstein will soon launch her own in-house brand, We Wore What Swim, in partnership with Onia that will be available on Shop We Wore What. She is also planning to expand into other categories.

“Yes, I will definitely be expanding categories, but I’m looking to perfect one at a time,” she said. “I want to nail down our core styles before I introduce new categories.”

Bernstein told WWD back in May that she and Onia were planning future collections that would launch under her own label. She began a working relationship with the swimwear brand a few years ago when Onia cofounder Nathan Romano noticed an increase in sales whenever Bernstein posted about his brand. The pair has since launched four in-demand collections, the latest of which sold $1 million worth of product in just three hours.

We Wore What will get its own space within Onia’s New York City showroom, as well as its own team for its online shop. Bernstein and Onia are focused on building out her e-commerce platform for the moment, though a pop-up is “definitely in the near future,” she said.

