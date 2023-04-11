×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: April 11, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Spotlight on Danielle Frankel Fall 2023

Danielle Frankel designer Danielle Hirsch filled her latest collection with a strong assortment of couture-like bridal gowns and a selection of versatile garments for her growing customer base.

View ALL 33 Photos

New York designer Danielle Hirsch launched has gained tremendous traction for her luxurious, fashionable alternative bridal designs since she launched her business in 2017. Business has doubled every year, and she’s dressed brides including Zoë Kravitz, Alexandra Daddario, Julia Garner and more. Following Hirsch’s meeting with WWD at her Midtown Atelier, she was also inducted to the CFDA as a new member.

To continue to provide the growing Danielle Frankel customer base her fantastical touch, Hirsch filled her latest fall collection with couture-like styles, as well as a new assortment of versatile garments, fueled by her bespoke wedding business. The collection was described as seasonless and earthy (a few looks were styled with custom life-like floral baubles designed by an artist in the Ukraine, and delicate micro-floral and raffia hats) but also touched on the ethereal, minimalist and glamorous.

“We end up doing a lot of custom work, so we wanted to provide garments that would allow us to walk the customer through custom,” Hirsch said of the lineup, adding looks at varying price-points that merchandise beautifully were of equal importance. For instance, ‘90s slipdresses broken up into spaghetti strap camisoles and skirts, as in a standout air organza shift mini with allover, hand-embroidered transparent sequins and genuine baroque pearls or a silk-wool number with hand-cut corded lace-trimmed neckline and hem. 

The elegant looks were often layered with plush cashmere knits alongside a debut white tuxedo (said to be inspired by a bespoke men’s tuxedo-meets-gown inquiry), a sculptural cropped jacket and plenty of special boned gowns ranging from the sculptural (a silk wool twill and linen organza tea-length Miller gown with structured boned bodice, high neck and pleated and draped skirt) to the more fluid (an off-the-shoulder pleated and hand-crinkled velvet Suki number).

With fall, Hirsch continued to deliver sartorial beauty for a wide variety of brides.

