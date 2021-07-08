New York City-based women’s wear designer Danielle Guizio has expanded her denim offering with two new styles, following her namesake offering’s success at its launch in 2019, which sold out.

“To add more range within our denim collection symbolizes growth not only within this category but growth in our knowledge and craft of creating denim garments,” Guizio stated. “There’s something very magical to me about denim; it’s like your longest-lasting relationship, your most trustworthy friend you can always rely on right there in your closet.”

Offered in two washes and fits — Guizio Light Wash Vintage Fit Denim 002 and Guizio Dark Wash Low Rise Denim 003 — the styles are comprised of 100 percent cotton and offer a one-of-a-kind, vintage elan and feel (no two pairs are exactly alike in their fade, color and distressing). In addition, the new styles were washed with “70 percent less water than conventional washing methods, while cutting out the use of harmful chemicals that impacts both the environment and health of laborers involved in manufacturing the denim.”

Guizio’s new denim range is offered in sizes 23 to 34, priced at $346, and will be available on the brand’s e-commerce, as well as with retailers Ssense, Browns, Fred Segal and Revolve.