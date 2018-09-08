FOUR-ALARM FASHION: With a few relatives who are firefighters, Danielle Giuzio understands the round-the-clock dedication that goes with the job. Now the New York-based contemporary designer has created a capsule collection with the New York City Fire Department. Developed to honor the work of New York’s bravest, the nine-piece collection of genderless streetwear features FDNY logos and incorporates uniform accents and fire truck insignia.

Four years into her own company, Giuzio started her career as a stylist, working with Lady Gaga’s stylist. More recently, she started doing a little personal shopping on the side at the request of her friends including Halsey, whom she first met six years ago. One of Giuzio’s childhood friends is now the musician’s manager. The designer said she first got to know of Halsey via the Internet. “It might have even been before Instagram,” she said.

The pair became friends during their leaner days, when each was trying to make their way. At that time, Halsey was sleeping on the floor with two of Giuzio’s other friends in a New York apartment. As for lending a hand to Gaga’s wardrobe, Giuzio said she grew up singing and dancing to the six-time Grammy winner’s music in her friends’ basement. Her teenage self would not believe that years later her designs would be worn by Lady Gaga. Had she been told that as a teenager, Guizio said her response would be, “That does not exist.” Coincidentally for the designer, Halsey has a cameo in Gaga’s new movie, “A Star Is Born.”

To launch the Danielle Guizio-FDNY collection, the designer will be hosting a party tonight at the New York City Fire Museum on Spring Street. Although the guest list was supposed to be capped at 300, about 1,000 people have RSVP’d. But Guizio, who was too busy with preparations to celebrate her 28th birthday on Thursday, isn’t too concerned about crowd control. “It is with the fire department,” she said. Simihaze and Skinny Macho have been enlisted to help with the DJing.

Her FDNY hoodies, sweatshirts and other pieces will be available on her company’s site starting Saturday and through select retailers. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the FDNY Foundation. Referring to her firefighting kin, she said, “They eat, sleep, breath firefighting. That’s their life and their values,” adding that firefighting is often passed down from one generation to the next. Children often vow to become firefighters as kindergarteners and then make it a lifelong pursuit, she said.

Giuzio said of her own motivation for the project, “Our mission is to emulate this perseverance, and bring a piece of it worldwide.”

With this initiative wrapped up, the designer will be edging her way into new categories with sunglasses, handbags and leather goods at the top of her list.