Designer Danielle DiFerdinando has taken a different tack with her Danielle Nicole brand. She’s created limited-edition Danielle Nicole handbags for the Carnival Cruise Line.

Designed in bright nautical colors, detail graphics and a splash of novelty, the six handbags are being sold in the gift shops aboard Carnival ships. Among the offerings, the “Crab” backpack in glitter, saffiano, shimmer, custom embroidery and piecing; the “Fun in the Sun” tote in poolside colors reflecting sunlight, and the “Flamingo” crossbody light bucket cylinder bag. Prices range from $38 to $58.

DiFerdinando, through her Danielle Nicole label owned by Concept One Accessories, often collaborates with Disney, Warner Bros. and Nintendo among other corporations, on licensed bags that feature characters and representations from pop culture including Broadway shows, cable TV series or movies such as “The Lion King” and television like “Game of Thrones.” But with her latest project, “I wanted to capture the energy and experience spent on the water on a Carnival Cruise ship,” DiFerdinando said. “This collection pulls the brightest colors you would see on the beach and interprets them in a fun fashion forward and trendy way.”

Added William Butler, vice president of retail services for Carnival Cruise Line, “Both timeless and whimsical, these handbags tie in perfectly to our company’s motto of ‘choose fun’ and are a great way for our guests to remember their cruise long after they have returned home.”

Pieces will hit four Carnival ships, the new Mardi Gras set to debut in November from Port Canaveral, Fla.; Carnival Panorama and Carnival Inspiration both sailing from Long Beach, Calif., and Carnival Valor operating from New Orleans.