Danielle Vreeland has joined Alice + Olivia as senior director of global public relations, celebrity and VIP. She begins today.

Most recently, Vreeland was director of p.r. and VIP at Zac Posen. Before that, she was with the Donna Karan Co. as a celebrity manager and helped build their celebrity division within the p.r. department, which included Donna Karan Atelier, Donna Karan, DKNY and DKNY Jeans.

Alice + Olivia has restructured its p.r. and marketing department since the departure of Aliza Licht, who was executive vice president, brand marketing and communications for two and a half years. She left in March to start a podcast inspired by her bestseller, “Leave Your Mark,” as well as pursue other projects.