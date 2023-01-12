×
Pas Normal Studios Opens First U.S. Store

The Danish design-focused apparel line has chosen a bike-friendly city for its Stateside debut.

Pas store
Danish company Pas has chosen a location near the city's "Wiggle" bike route. Photo Courtesy

For its first store in the U.S., Pas Normal Studios has played up its Danish design-centric roots with help from the Copenhagen-based design team at OEO.

As many might expect, the cyclist-friendly apparel’s new boutique offers an American spin on minimalism and cleanliness. Think sleek lines and ample light. Located in San Francisco’s Lower Haight neighborhood, the Pas Normal Studios outpost is strategically located near the city’s “Wiggle” bike route, a few parks and restaurants. The company’s cofounder and chief creative officer Karl-Oskar Olsen singled out San Francisco’s track record for embracing “the power of cycling” as one of the reasons for starting the brand’s U.S. journey there. This marks the company’s fifth store.

Related Galleries

In 1971, the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition was established by an assortment of environmental and neighborhood groups, kickstarting the city’s bicycle-friendly reputation. As of 2021, the city’s bike network consisted of 463 miles and the total bike count was 4.7 million, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency. Some cities count trees — San Francisco counts bikes.

The Danish brand has chosen a location near the city’s “Wiggle” bike route. Photo Courtesy

OEO Studio’s portfolio includes work at the Designmuseum Copenhagen, two-starred Michelin restaurants — Inua in Tokyo and Kadeau in Copenhagen — and condominiums in Halong Bay for Epikurean Hotels & Lifestyle among other ventures. The interdisciplinary design studio has also crafted Pas Normal Studios stores in Seoul, Taipei and other locations.

Olsen and his cofounder Peter Lange, who serves as chief executive officer, will lead a morning bike ride Friday before an all-day launch event at the 799 Haight Street address Friday. Guests and shoppers will find Pas Normal Studio’s complete range including its Escapism, Mechanism and Essential collections, as well as the Porter-Yoshida & Co. collaboration.

Styles from the Porter-Yoshida & Co. collaboration are available in the store. Photo Courtesy
WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

