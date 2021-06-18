HELPING HAND: Daphne Guinness is introducing a support scheme to help young fashion students taking Central Saint Martins’ BA and MA fashion design courses.

As part of the program Guinness will offer a scholarship to a student; two bursaries to students who have joined the school through the University Arts London Insights Program, which aims to widen the pool of students able to attend creative education, as well as 10 Hardship Awards open to final-year BA students and all MA students.

Guinness has long been a supporter of young creatives. She set up the Isabella Blow Foundation almost a decade ago to honor the late fashion editor and friend and their joint mission of supporting new talent. Through the foundation, Guinness offered a number of scholarships to the school’s MA students — the course through which Blow famously met Alexander McQueen — but as the Isabella Blow Foundation is now being dissolved, the idea was to keep offering the financial aid through this new program.

“Philanthropic support of scholarships is crucial to some of our students who sacrifice much to take this course, and it’s gratifying too that their education is recognized by those who want to encourage and ensure them, regardless of background, of the quality of their formative experience,” said Fabio Piras, the MA Fashion course’s leader.