Dapper Dan Releases First NFT Collection With Gap

Dapper Dan is making his NFT debut with Gap.

Fresh off his two Dap Gap collaboration drops earlier this month, the fashion designer is releasing a limited-edition NFT collection with the clothing company, including a specially designed Dap Gap “Harlem Tailor” hoodie and one-of-a-kind varsity jacket.

“As some have dubbed me ‘the godfather of hip-hop fashion,’ it was amazing when an iconic American brand like Gap and I got together to create something that would take our culture even further,” Dapper Dan said. “NFTs are a huge part of what’s shaping culture right now. From analogue to the metaverse — I am excited for the opportunity to explore this space with Gap and bring the newly hyped Dap Gap Hoodie to a whole new audience.”

On Saturday at noon EST, the NFT experience will commence with a 48-hour Dap Gap digital auction, featuring digital art designed by Dapper Dan and a special edition physical Dap Gap varsity jacket. Additionally, the auction starts on the same day as Fifteen Percent Pledge’s inaugural annual benefit held in New York City. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the nonprofit organization, which encourages retailers to pledge at least 15 percent of their shelf-space to Black-owned businesses.

A closer look at Dapper Dan’s NFT collection with Gap. Courtesy of Gap

“Gap celebrates individuality and what it means to be your true self, and Dapper Dan embodies just that — an icon breaking the mold, forging newfound personal freedoms and furthering progressive change,” said Chris Goble, chief product officer at Gap. “We are honored to be the first brand Dapper Dan partners with in the metaverse.”

After the auction, the experience will involve three gamified level drops, including common, rare and epic. Beginning April 5, common will be on sale for 48 hours for 2 tez (which is roughly $7, though exact conversion rates may vary). Rare will be on sale starting April 7 for 10 tez while Epic will begin April 12 for 100 tez.

All levels will be available for purchase on gap.com/nft at noon EST, starting on a first-come, first-serve basis.

