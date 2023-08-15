Darn Tough Socks to Launch Line for Wide Feet and Calves

Darn Tough socks is expanding its reach — quite literally.

The Vermont-based brand, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, is launching a new division: Wide Open — the Wide Width Sock. The line, which will debut online in October, will offer socks designed to stretch to fit wide feet, ankles and calves.

The collection will launch with six models: no-show, quarter, mini crew, micro crew, crew and boot. They will feature unique colors and designs with sizes that will range from a women’s 4.5 to a men’s 14.5. Every pair will come with Darn Tough’s Unconditional Lifetime Guarantee and the pricing will be in line with Darn Tough’s current offering, which ranges in price from $15 for women’s no-shows, $17 for running socks and $22 for micro crews to $25 for midweight hiking socks and $33 for over-the-calf snowboard socks, according to the brand’s website.

Renderings of new socks from Darn Tough Socks.

“Sock patterns and standards don’t exist for wide legs and feet, so we’re creating them,” said Ric Cabot, president and chief executive officer of Darn Tough. The brand’s innovation team worked on the development of the Wide Open collection for two years.

The collection will be sold on a new website, wideopensocks.com, that will launch Oct. 1 and be expanded to brick-and-mortar locations in July of 2024. Darn Tough socks are carried primarily at outdoor retailers around the country including REI and Paragon Sports.