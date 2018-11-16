Place Vendôme jeweler Dauphin will release a book in collaboration with photographer Paolo Roversi.

The tome marks Dauphin’s fifth anniversary, and is the first publication of its kind for the company. It features models Saskia De Brauw and Guinevere Van Seenus alongside Roversi’s daughter, Stella Roversi. Images were styled by Hannes Hetta, featuring hair and makeup devised by Julien D’Ys.

Dauphin’s artistic director and designer Charlotte Dauphin de la Rochefoucauld said of the book: “The last five years have been crucial in characterizing and refining Dauphin’s aesthetics to offer an alternative vision. Paolo Roversi’s contribution has been a key element to forge the house’s image. It is therefore a natural progression to celebrate this milestone with a publication, both as an exploration of the house’s archives and a reflection on the evolution of my work for Dauphin.”

Roversi noted that: “”By photographing Charlotte Dauphin’s creations, you will discover new lights, unsuspected magical reflections, splendors of a different and mysterious elegance.”

Dauphin de la Rochefoucauld concurred, noting: “The book is also a place where Paolo and I can share our artistic conversation. Paolo draws with light and movement, there is a beautiful suspension in time in his work and I feel that it is in this poetic vision of reality that we both meet.”

The book is to be published this month, and will be available for sale through the jeweler’s e-commerce site, as well as at Dover Street Market.