DAVID BAG: For a young and independent fashion label, to capitalize on the appeal and revenues coming from accessories is crucial but no easy task, except when leather is part of the company’s expertise and DNA.

Up-and-coming fashion brand Drome is introducing its handbag line for resort 2022, entirely produced in-house at its factory in Fucecchio, in the outskirts of Florence.

Working a single, flat and minimalist file bag style in three iterations, including a squared shopping tote, a rectangular baguette design and a small crossbody bag, creative director Marianna Rosati described it as the brand’s first “It” bag.

“Leather ready-to-wear is our core business and so it came as a natural evolution to debut our first full-fledged handbag range,” Rosati explained.

“I’m aiming for this new addition to mark a turning point in the brand’s growth, even if resort is a transition season and the overall business outlook is still uncertain,” she added.

In early 2020, a week before the first COVID-19 cases emerged in Italy, the brand had unveiled its showroom and Milan headquarters on tony Via Gesù in the heart of the city’s Golden Triangle luxury shopping district. The brand was previously represented by the Riccardo Grassi showroom.

While a few meetings and sales campaigns could still take place physically since then, Rosati said opening a showroom was a testament to the brand’s evolution and growth. The designer is also aiming to expand into footwear, a category that was occasionally presented in the past for runway show purposes.

Priced at between 380 euros and 480 euros, the bags are named after David Bowie, a continual source of inspiration for Rosati, who touted his polyhedric and chameleon style, which is in sync with the brand’s masculine-feminine dichotomy.

Incidentally, the resort 2022 collection was heavy on references to Rosati’s icons, especially from the ‘90s, including the likes of Britney Spears and the Spice Girls, while look book images were a direct homage to Madonna’s “Ray of Light” videoclip lensed against a sky-blue backdrop.