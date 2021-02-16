Ziggy Stardust may be gone, but he’s not forgotten.

Happy Socks has created a collection to honor David Bowie, inspired by his over-the-top fashions. The collection for spring features two limited-edition designs based on defining moments in his career.

The Silver Lining is drawn from Bowie’s silver zebra outfit first worn for his “Station to Station” album in 1976. The sock is a matte black wrapped in silver foil. The second is the Ziggy Special inspired by the designs created for Bowie by Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto, notably the Ziggy Stardust asymmetrical knitted leotard. The sock features a sparkly Lurex knitted heel and toe.

“When we knew we were doing an homage to Bowie, we knew instantly that it should be a tribute to his unbelievably creative outfits,” said Paula Maso, creative director of Happy Socks. “Bowie was a shape-shifter like no other, and kept on surprising us for decades. It made sense for us to try and translate eight of his most iconic looks into miniature: socks.”

The collection, which launches today, features single socks and gift boxes for adults and kids. The adult offering includes six combed cotton crew socks as well as three-pack and six-pack gift boxes. The kids’ crew socks in organic combed cotton come in four different designs and as a four-pack gift box. Single socks will retail for $18 for adults and $8 for children, the adult six pack will sell for $96 and the kids four-pack is $32. They will be sold on the Happy Socks website, in its retail stores and select retailers.