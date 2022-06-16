David Lipman Directs and Photographs Campaign for Mandarin Oriental Residences

Adman David Lipman has developed the creative for the Mandarin Oriental Residences that are opening in New York at 685 Fifth Avenue and at 9200 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills later this year.

“This is one of the great projects,” said Lipman, recalling how his grandmother used to take him to Fifth Avenue to ride the bus and stop at Saks Fifth Avenue and Schrafft’s for an ice cream sundae. He would also travel to Beverly Hills with his father and stay at the Beverly Hills Hotel. This nostalgia inspired him to create a campaign that goes back in time.

A campaign image from Mandarin Oriental Residences campaign. David Lipman, courtesy shot.

The campaign has the tag line, “It Happened” and is a love letter to the city. It has been installed along 12 blocks down Fifth Avenue for the month of June and in seven windows of the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship. It is also running in Beverly Hills and is installed in the Saks windows there. The campaign was created, directed and photographed by Lipman.

One of the windows of the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship promoting the Mandarin Oriental Residences. courtesy shot.

The campaign features Carolyn Murphy, Sasha Pivovarova, Hadar Kel, John Pierson, Ryan Kennedy and Charlie Lipman.

According to Lipman, the Mandarin Oriental Residences, developed by luxury real estate developer SHVO, are private homes “offering all the legendary services of a great hotel, with none of the guests.” The New York location has 69 completely furnished residences that come with housekeeping and all the amenities, a private restaurant with chef Daniel Boulud called Boulud Privé, a state-of-the-art spa and fitness center, a salon and rooftop swimming pool.

A campaign image for Mandarin Oriental Residences. David Lipman, courtesy shot

The Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills, spanning a full city block atop Beverly Hills’ Golden Triangle, will feature 54 residences, and also has a café and restaurant by chef and restaurateur Boulud, as well as full services and amenities. It opens in the third quarter of this year.

The campaign appears in the windows of Saks Beverly Hills. Donato Sardella

Residents of both get various in-residence offerings, VIP services and curated lifestyle programming such as a dedicated Saks concierge and Saks Stylist, private after hours in-store shopping, at-home styling and same-day delivery.

A view of the seven Saks Fifth Avenue windows in New York featuring Mandarin Oriental Residences. courtesy shot.

“Partnering with Saks Fifth Avenue furthers our mission to bring together several of the world’s most coveted names and partners to create a new standard of elevated luxury living,” said Michael Shvo, founder and chairman of SHVO. “Residents at Mandarin Oriental Residences, Fifth Avenue and Beverly Hills will experience a new lifestyle paradigm unlike any other, which is now further strengthened by the introduction of Saks’ exclusive services.”

