The Beckhams are heading to Netflix.

Retired soccer player David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham are the latest major celebrity couple to sign a deal with Netflix, teaming with the streaming service on a “fly-on-the-wall” documentary, according to a report by Variety, WWD’s sister publication. The couple’s deal is worth 16 million pounds, or roughly $20.6 million.

The Beckham’s Netflix documentary will center on their family, including their four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. It will document David Beckham’s rise to fame through his soccer career and will show personal footage from family celebrations. The documentary is also said to give insight into the couple’s relationship, starting from when the couple met in 1997 while Victoria Beckham — then Victoria Adams — was a part of the hit girl group, Spice Girls.

The documentary will also cover David Beckham’s latest business ventures, including Studio 99, which coproduced the documentary, and his men’s grooming line, House 99.

The Beckhams are the latest celebrity couple to team with Netflix. They follow the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who signed a multiyear deal with the streaming service in September.

While it is not known if the documentary will cover Victoria Beckham’s fashion brand, the designer revealed this summer that the brand is reducing the number of collections it produces and cutting 20 jobs in response to the coronavirus pandemic’s pressures on the business.

