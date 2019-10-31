LONDON — De Beers has partnered with Circa, buyers of pre-owned jewelry and watches, to help authenticate pre-owned diamonds. De Beers diamond detection technology will be adopted and implemented by Circa to provide confidence to those selling their jewelry.

“One of our core missions at De Beers Group is to develop and deploy ground-breaking, low-cost testing services designed to strengthen consumer confidence in diamonds,” said Jonathan Kendall, president of De Beers Group Industry Services.

On top of providing Circa with the ability to authenticate pre-owned diamonds, the two companies will also host a series of educational consumer events in Asia, Europe and the U.S as well as, helping owners understand how to authenticate natural diamonds in their jewelry.

The two also plan to offer advanced diamond appreciation classes to Circa clients.

“By partnering with De Beers Group and using its cutting-edge diamond detection equipment, our buyers are able to assure sellers that their diamonds are natural. We’ll also be able to clearly identify and avoid buying any diamonds which are not natural at the time they are submitted,” said Oren Schneider, chief executive officer of Circa.

De Beers has been putting its weight behind technology in the diamond industry. In May 2018, the company launched a pilot program, GemFair, an app that tracks a diamond’s journey across all stages, from sourcing to consumer in the name of traceability.

That same year in September, De Beers launched its own lab-grown diamond company, Lightbox. The company has been working on entering wholesale with full expansion planned for 2020.

More than a decade ago, De Beers launched Forevermark, a brand of ethically sourced, numbered diamonds.