Decades to Open Pop-up at Sage & Madison in Sag Harbor

Each week a different international designer will set up shop starting with Etro.

Cameron Silver
Cameron Silver Courtesy

Decades is opening a monthlong pop-up at Sage & Madison in Sag Harbor, New York, on Friday.

Featuring a mix of vintage, preloved designer and emerging sustainable fashions from around the globe, each week a different international designer will set up shop, starting with Etro.

In the following weeks, designers featured will be Loretta Caponi (July 21 to 24), St. John (July 28 through Aug. 1) and Rosior (Aug. 4 through 9).

Vintage looks from designers such as Chanel, Dior, Gucci, Hermès and Valentino will be carried, along with one-of-a-kind pieces by Ellen Macomber of New Orleans; Cliquot Kimono of Los Angeles; Kneaded Fashion of Austin, Texas; Canty Boots of Montana, and Anna Porcu of Italy. In addition, the shop will feature Triarchy denim, Amber Saki T-shirts, Vada eyewear and Narci jewelry.

Sage & Madison, a boutique hotel, is located at 31 Madison Street in Sag Harbor. It has a  500-square-foot barn built in 1797 where the shop is located.

Cameron Silver, founder of vintage retailer Decades, will be in attendance throughout the pop-up. Silver operates the popular Decades boutique on Melrose in Los Angeles, which opened in 1997.

Asked why he chose Sage & Madison for the pop-up, Silver said, “My clients want a personal and private shopping experience that is artfully curated with treasures that aren’t easily procured so Sage & Madison is the perfect historical property that provides a rarefied and warm atmosphere.”

Last year Decades did a monthlong residency at Torch’d Shoppe by Isaac Boots in Wainscott, New York, which Silver called “a phenomenal success.”

On Aug. 6, Julianne Moore will participate in the second phase of the fundraiser for Entertainment Community Fund showcasing donated gowns by Oscar-winning actresses including Viola Davis and Cate Blanchett. In addition to a VIP garden luncheon, the gowns will be displayed at Sage & Madison.

 

