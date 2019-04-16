L.K.’S NEW LADY: Chinese businesswoman Rebecca Feng, who made headlines last week after her company Byland U.K. Ltd. acquired the British fashion and footwear retailer L.K. Bennett, is an ambitious multitasker who’s known as Kaka in China, and whose interests range from fashion retail to the theater.

Not much was revealed about Feng after she bought L.K. Bennett out of bankruptcy last week, except for the fact that she was L.K. Bennett’s China distributor. At closer glance, she is a far more interesting figure. Feng declined to be interviewed for this story.

A well-respected, high-achieving polymath, Feng has said her first job out of college was selling diamonds for a businessman in Hainan Island, the most southern province of China. She then worked in advertising for 14 years from the age of 24, before launching her multibrand fashion concept store Cachet. She is also a part-time playwright and actress.

Her drama, “The Seven Year Itch,” (not to be confused with the Marilyn Monroe film of the same name) was well-received in Beijing.

She founded Cachet in 2010, and now runs six stores in Beijing, Xi’an and Nanjing. Feng told local Chinese media in July that Cachet is planning to open major stores in Chongqing and Shenzhen and to streamline its omnichannel experience.

The retailer stocks more than 60 designer brands, the majority of them Chinese, including Angel Chen, Dawei, Haizhen Wang, Ms Min, Xu Zhi and Ximon Lee, as well as international designer brands including Charlotte Olympia, Proenza Schouler, Rochas and L.K. Bennett.

Feng’s husband, Tong Su, is the founder of the publicly traded Hylink Digital Solutions Co. Ltd., China’s largest independent digital agency.