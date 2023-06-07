Dee Hilfiger, Nest Team Up for PJ and Perfume Oil Collaboration

Dee Ocleppo and Nest New York have teamed up for a new limited-edition silk pajama and Balinese Coconut perfume oil collaboration. The gift bundle launches online on Wednesday, and will be available online at the Dee Ocleppo and Nest New York websites.

Inspired by Nest New York’s bestselling Balinese Coconut Perfume Oil, Ocleppo has designed a limited-edition printed silk pajama to reflect the relaxed spirit of Bali. The newest addition to Nest New York’s Perfume Oil collection, Balinese Coconut features the essence of fresh coconuts, combined with notes of tropical tiare blossom and salted musk.

Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, founder of Dee Ocleppo, and Laura Slatkin, founder of Nest New York, are longtime close friends.

“Partnering with Laura, who is such a wonderful friend and accomplished businesswoman, is an honor. I’m so proud of the brand she has created and being able to work together on this collaboration is so special. Our pajamas are ultra comfortable and beautiful so you can wear them from day to night. Paired with the Nest New York perfume oil, there is nothing else you need for a chic evening in or out,” Ocleppo Hilfiger said.

Slatkin said she’s a big fan of the brand that Ocleppo has created and called her “an amazing entrepreneur.”

“I know Dee is a big fan of Nest as she uses their products in all her residences,” Slatkin said. “This exciting collaboration between two close friends was inspired when Dee sent me her luxurious silk lounging pajamas at the very same time I set her my new Balinese Coconut Perfume Oil — it’s then that we discovered our creative worlds collided. When two girlfriends collaborate, magic happens.”

The pajamas are available in sizes XS to XL. The limited-edition gift bundle is priced at $398.