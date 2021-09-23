Dee Ocleppo-Hilfiger Will Host First Livestream Show Sunday

Dee Ocleppo-Hilfiger, creative director of Judith Leiber and her own label, will host her first livestream show, Dee Tales with Dee Ocleppo, alongside Mary Alice Stephenson this Sunday.

Ocleppo-Hilfiger will invite the audience into her home with an interactive experience that will include a game titled, “Amore/Nomore,” paying homage to Italy where her collections are manufactured. She’ll also have a Q&A segment entitled “Dee-scribes,” a play on her name. She and Stephenson will allow time for shoppers to discuss how they would style classic Dee Ocleppo pieces into their wardrobe.

“I’m excited to share some of my favorite pieces from my recently launched Laverne Monogram Cashmere collection and the perfect fall accessories with the audience,” Ocleppo-Hilfiger said. “Online shopping has become such an integral part of our lives, especially in the last year and a half. I am looking forward to having the opportunity to engage with an audience of friends, family and longtime supporters in a personal, fun and safe way.”

As reported, Ocleppo-Hilfiger recently launched a collection of cashmere ready-to-wear.

As part of the livestream, Ocleppo-Hilfiger will highlight a selection of her new Laverne Monogram Cashmere collection, the Vasto Tote and her new fall footwear styles including the Autumn Ankle Boot and the Baby Bow Velvet Ballerina.

Dee Ocleppo’s Vasto Tote. courtesy shot.

The livestream takes place Sunday at 3 p.m. EST on Deeocleppo.com.